"K-Dramas, K-Pop and Mukbang: Hallyu as National Branding" - Event Details

Location: UCB 100
Colby Miyose, Assistant Professor, Communication, will present his multimedia lecture "K-Dramas, K-Pop and Mukbang: Hallyu as National Branding" on Wednesday August 30 as part of the ENG 257 Multicultural Literature course taught by Patsy Y. Iwasaki, Assistant Professor, English, who received a grant from the Eurasia Foundation (from Asia) that supports the course to explore, encourage, and strengthen international, cross-cultural and global understanding and education with students. The lecture will be in UCB 100 at 11:00 - 11:50 am and is open to the UH Hilo campus community.
For more information, contact: piwasaki@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7074
