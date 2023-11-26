Naoko Tosa's New Media Art - Event Details

Naoko Tosa's New Media Art

Friday, December 1, 2023

Location: East Hawaiʻi Cultural Center

East Hawaiʻi Cultural Center, in collaboration with

The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Humanities Division and Art Department

presents:



Naoko Tosa’s New Media Art:

Reconceptualizing Traditions in Japanese Theater



Opening Reception on Friday, December 1st at 6:00 pm

Exhibition from December 2nd, 2023 through January 26th, 2024

East Hawaiʻi Cultural Center (141 Kalakaua Str., Hilo, Hawaiʻi, 96720)

Open hours: Tuesday through Friday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Saturday 10:00 am to 2:00 pm



Exhibition Concept:



The artist, Naoko Tosa, takes her inspiration from ancient cultural traditions of Japan: including the visual and performing arts, such as Sansui (ink monochrome painting), Rimpa (the decorative style of painting of the 17th and 18th centuries), Ikebana (traditional flower arrangement), Kabuki and Noh theater, as well as poetry and prose from the classical and medieval periods of Japan. Also, within the cultural content of Tosa’s work are undercurrents of philosophical meaning from Buddhist and Shinto belief systems. This exhibition focuses on three of Tosa’s New Media art pieces that reconceptualize the ancient stories performed in Japan’s traditional theaters of Noh and Kabuki, both visually and philosophically.





The Opening Lines of the Tale of Heike



The Temple Bells of Gion Shoja Ring

Resounding impermanence

Full color flowers of the Bignay Tree

Reveal the principle that the prosperous fall.

The Arrogant do not last, like a Spring Evening Dream.

The fierce are annihilated in the end,

just debris scattered in the wind.

For more information, contact: jippolit@hawaii.edu (808) 769-1494

Tags: