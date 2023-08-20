Changing Oceans- Changing Minds - Event Details

Changing Oceans- Changing Minds Thursday, August 24, 2023, 5:00pm – 7:00pm Location: Campus Center Room 301 George Nuku is currently one of the leading contemporary artist in Aotearoa/New Zealand who will visit with our Hilo community to share about his newest installation that will be exhibited at the Volcano Art Center. His installation project explores the issue of the proliferation of plastics both in the ocean and on the land. Created from thousands of re-purposed empty plastic bottles and pieces of re-used carved transparent plexiglass. For more information, contact: nahmmijo@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

