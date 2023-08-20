Changing Oceans- Changing Minds - Event Details
Changing Oceans- Changing Minds
Location: Campus Center Room 301
George Nuku is currently one of the leading contemporary artist in Aotearoa/New Zealand who will visit with our Hilo community to share about his newest installation that will be exhibited at the Volcano Art Center. His installation project explores the issue of the proliferation of plastics both in the ocean and on the land. Created from thousands of re-purposed empty plastic bottles and pieces of re-used carved transparent plexiglass.
For more information, contact: nahmmijo@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488
Tags: international new zealand art recycle plastic environment Campus Center SAC
What's also happening?
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.