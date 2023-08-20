Giant Games Gallery - Event Details

Giant Games Gallery

Thursday, August 24, 2023, 7:00pm – 8:30pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

In honor of Vulcan Ohana Week and the beginning of the new school year, SAC invites you to join us at SAC’s Giant Games Gallery. Come on down to play Giant version sized games including Jenga, Connect 4, and Cup Pong, and enjoy the first week of school with some festivities.

Special Restrictions: Must present your student ID with Fall 2023 validation.

For more information, contact: sacvc@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

