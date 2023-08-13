SAC Sundae Social - Event Details

SAC Sundae Social

Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 7:00pm – 8:30pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

In honor of Orientation week and the beginning of new adventures, to finish and cool down the night, SAC invites you out to talk and chill at our Sundae Social. Come over for some sweet treats and learn more about what SAC has to offer for the upcoming year.

Special Restrictions: Must present your student ID with Fall 2023 validation.

For more information, contact: sacvc@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

Tags: