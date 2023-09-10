Uluākea Campus Events: Basic ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi Workshops - Event Details

Uluākea Campus Events: Basic ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi Workshops

Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 5:00pm – 6:30pm

Location: Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, PB 10-1

Fall 2023

Uluākea Campus Activities: Basic ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi Workshops

Wednesday, October 11th, 5pm-6:30pm



Location: Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, PB 10-1



The Uluākea program strives to empower faculty and staff of the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and Hawaiʻi Community Community College campuses to learn, practice, and integrate Hawaiʻi foundations into curriculum, pedagogy,research, and service through cultural-based professional development activities. We look forward to working with you through our workshops for this semester in hopes to increase participation in campus kīpaepae protocols and usage of basic Hawaiian language throughout our campus.



Through our Basic ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi workshop series this semester, we will introduce you to basic Hawaiian language pronunciations, phrases, vocabulary, and practices. Note: No prior experience in Hawaiian language required to participate in our events.



Our workshop in September is as follows:

Wednesday, October 11th, 5pm-6:30pm

Nā Wahi Pana O Hilo (Names of Storied Places in Hilo)



Upcoming Basic ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi workshops:

-Wednesday, October 25th, 5pm-6:30pm; Holo i Uka, Holo i Kai (Upland and Ocean terminologies)

-Wednesday, November 15th, 5pm-6:30pm; Nā Ana O Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian Measurement Systems)



To register for events:

Online form (link below): docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSczmDIDqyeJXG89Tu4CMrDu8Uf5NJIWPCGn9-DGa6kSvyXkFw/viewform

By phone: (808)932-7847, MWF 9am-5pm, T/TH 9am-1pm

E-mail: dudoitd@hawaii.edu



Co-sponsored by the Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, and Pā'ieʻie Grant,funded in whole by the U.S. Department of Education. The event does not necessarily represent the view of,nor disabilitynor the endorsement by, the U.S. Department of Education, or the U.S. Government. For disability accommodations, contact UH Hilo Disability Services at (808)932-7623 (V), (808)932-7002 (TTY),uds@hawaii.edu.



For more information, please contact: Malu Dudoit, dudoitd@hawaii.edu, (808)932-7847

For more information, contact: dudoitd@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7847

Tags: