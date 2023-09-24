Uluākea Campus Events: Campus Protocols - Event Details
Fall 2023
Uluākea Campus Activities
Location: Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, PB 10-1
The Uluākea program strives to empower faculty and staff of the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and Hawaiʻi Community College campuses to learn, practice, and integrate Hawaiʻi foundations into curriculum, pedagogy, research, and service through cultural-based professional development activities. We look forward to working with you through our workshops for this semester in hopes to increase participation in campus kīpaepae protocols and usage of basic Hawaiian language throughout our campus.
Through our Campus Protocols workshop series this semester, we will introduce to you our campus kīpaepae and kīhei protocols including learning our campus’ alma mater, hei or traditional string figures, hula performed in kīpaepae, and stamping of kīhei. Note: No prior experience in kīpaepae or any other campus protocols activity required to participate in our events.
Our workshop in September is as follows:
Saturday, September 30th, 9am-12pm
Introduction to Kīpaepae Practices and UH Hilo Alma Mater (Pūlelo Haʻaheo)
Upcoming Campus Protocols workshops
-Saturday, October 21st, 9am-12pm; Hei (traditional string figures) and Hula performed in Kīpaepae
-Saturday, November 11th, 9am-12pm; Kīhei and Lau Kāpala (stamping with native foliage)
To register for events:
Online form (link below): docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSczmDIDqyeJXG89Tu4CMrDu8Uf5NJIWPCGn9-DGa6kSvyXkFw/viewform
By phone: (808)932-7847, MWF 9am-5pm, T/TH 9am-1pm
E-mail: dudoitd@hawaii.edu
Co-sponsored by the Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, and Pā'ieʻie Grant, funded in whole by the U.S. Department of Education. The event does not necessarily represent the view of, nor the endorsement by, the U.S. Department of Education, or the U.S. Government. For disability accommodations, contact UH Hilo Disability Services at (808)932-7623 (V), (808)932-7002 (TTY),uds@hawaii.edu.
For more information, contact: dudoitd@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7847
