Welcome Pool Party & BBQ - Event Details
Welcome Pool Party & BBQ
Location: Student Life Center
Aloha Kākou and E komo mai (welcome) to UH Hilo!
Hele mai (come) over to the Student Life Center to kick off the semester with a splash! Make new friends, play a variety of games, and create unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime. Free mea ʻai (food) while supplies last! Invite your Orientation friends and let them know you're ready to dive into the semester. Don't miss out on the fun cause wai not!
Mahalo nui loa! See you there!
For more information, contact: uhhnso@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365
