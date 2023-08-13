Pāʻina Hoʻokipa - Event Details
Pāʻina Hoʻokipa
Location: Hale Kehau Turnaround
Join Campus Center & University Housing for a day of activities, music, and food! This water-friendly event is your last chance to soak in the last Friday before the first day of instruction. There will be a waterslide, various giant yard games, axe throwing, and more. Free food while supplies last! Take this opportunity to meet University Housing staff and other students!
This event is part of the New Student Orientation and is open to all new freshmen and transfer students.
For more information, contact: uhhnso@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365
Tags: Campus Center University Housing Residence Life New Student Orientation Orientation
