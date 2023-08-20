Laser Tag - Event Details

Laser Tag

Friday, August 25, 2023, 7:00pm – 9:00pm

Location: Campus Center

Join UHHSA, SAC, and URH to BLAST OFF to Pizza Planet and into the new school year. We will be serving pizza & refreshments and a space for you all to mingle while listening to some jams on August 25, 2023. Laser Tag will be held at Campus Center and has a priority deadline of August 23, 2023, if you are not signed up by the priority deadline do not worry as we will fit you in if there are available slots. For this event, there are group sign ups with the max amount of 10 people per group. This event will have 6 rounds of Laser Tag with 20 people and 10 people on each team. We hope to see you all there and will send you confirmation emails before the event starts.



Reserve your spot using this link.

Special Restrictions: Must present validated Fall 2023 Student ID. Reservations are highly recommended.

For more information, contact: uhhsadd@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

