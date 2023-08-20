Vulcan Ohana Week: On-Campus Job Fair - Event Details

Vulcan Ohana Week: On-Campus Job Fair

Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 11:00am – 1:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Campus Center invites you to check out this semester's Vulcan Ohana Week! This Fall 2023, we are being more strategic with our tabling event and each day has a specific theme:



-Monday, August 21st - "Let's get Involved": Student Organization Fair

-Tuesday, August 22nd - "Steps to Success!" Campus Resource Fair

-Wednesday, August 23rd - "Feel Inspired, Get Hired!" Student On-Campus Job Fair

-Thursday, August 24th - Social Activity for Students by the Student Activities Council (SAC)

-Friday, August 25th - Recreational Activity for Students. by the UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)



Meet with representatives from various on-campus departments who want to hire you part-time! The "Feel Inspired, Get Hired!" Fair enables students to get some work experience and learn important skills outside of the classroom. Start your semester off strong by taking advantage of this great opportunity! Come ready for on-the-spot interviews and free goodies!



Present your validated student ID to get a free school supply pack while supplies last. We hope to see you there!

For more information, contact: cclava@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365

