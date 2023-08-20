Vulcan Ohana Week: Campus Resource Fair - Event Details

Vulcan Ohana Week: Campus Resource Fair

Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 11:00am – 1:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Campus Center invites you to check out this semester's Vulcan Ohana Week! This Fall 2023, we are being more strategic with our tabling event and each day has a specific theme:



-Monday, August 21st - "Let's get Involved": Student Organization Fair

-Tuesday, August 22nd - "Steps to Success!" Campus Resource Fair

-Wednesday, August 23rd - "Feel Inspired, Get Hired!" Student On-Campus Job Fair

-Thursday, August 24th - Social Activity for Students by the Student Activities Council (SAC)

-Friday, August 25th - Recreational Activity for Students. by the UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)



The "Steps to Success!" Fair highlights various campus programs and services available to any student and all in one place! Departments will be readily available to answer any questions you may have. This is an excellent opportunity for you to gather important resources that will help you throughout the year and learn more about our campus!



Present your validated student ID to get a free milk tea boba or lemonade drinks while supplies last. We hope to see you there!

For more information, contact: cclava@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365

