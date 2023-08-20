Vulcan Ohana Week: Student Organization Fair - Event Details

Vulcan Ohana Week: Student Organization Fair Monday, August 21, 2023, 10:00am – 1:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Campus Center invites you to check out this semester's Vulcan Ohana Week! This Fall 2023, we are being more strategic with our tabling event and each day has a specific theme:



-Monday, August 21st - "Let's get Involved": Student Organization Fair

-Tuesday, August 22nd - "Steps to Success!" Campus Resource Fair

-Wednesday, August 23rd - "Feel Inspired, Get Hired!" Student On-Campus Job Fair

-Thursday, August 24th - Social Activity for Students by the Student Activities Council (SAC)

-Friday, August 25th - Recreational Activity for Students. by the UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)



The "Let's Get Involved!" Fair is a great chance for new students to explore UH Hilo's various student organizations (clubs) and introduce themselves to student life on campus! We encourage you to join a student organization, meet other students, and engage in fun activities perfect for new Vulcans!



Present your validated student ID to get a free milk tea boba or lemonade drinks while supplies last. We hope to see you there! For more information, contact: cclava@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365 Tags:

