Vulcan Orientation - Event Details

Vulcan Orientation

Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 8:00am – 3:30pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Vulcan Orientation is filled with fun activities, events, and workshops all designed to create connections with other new students, with our amazing UH Hilo faculty, and with numerous campus resources and the awesome staff that run them. We invite you to immerse yourself in the vibrant spirit of our university's culture and traditions during Vulcan Orientation. By participating in our program, you'll cultivate a strong sense of belonging and place, forging lasting bonds with fellows students, faculty, and staff that will accompany you throughout your journey at our university.



Vulcan Orientation is open freshmen and transfer students of all class standings. There's a little bit of everything for everyone. The Vulcan Orientation program starts on Wednesday, August 16th and spans into the first week of instruction.



This year, Vulcan Orientation is free. However since there is a max capacity for parts of our programs, space is limited and on a first-come-first-served basis. Registration for Fall 2023 Vulcan Orientation is now open and closes on Friday, August 4th. You can register here: hilo.hawaii.edu/orientation/registration/

Special Restrictions: Vulcan Orientation is open freshmen and transfer students of all class standings. Must Register by August 4th to attend.

For more information, contact: uhhnso@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365

Tags: