The Voice of Hiroshima (Movie & Memorial Event) - Event Details
The Voice of Hiroshima (Movie & Memorial Event)
Location: UCB 100
UH Hilo Japanese Studies, Japanese Student Association, Pahoa Nikkeijin-Kai, Japanese Culture Center of Kona & Hawaii-Shima Fukushima Kenjin Doshi-Kai present:
The Voice of Hiroshima
Japanese Movie with subtitles & memorial event
The memories of Aus.6 are extremely painful for the survivors, but many regularly overcome their heart-rending grief to tell others of their A-bomb experience because they want to convey to the world their conviction that nuclear weapons must never, under any circumstances, be used again.
Also available will be the famous Anko (sweet bean) donated by the famous Shinise company in Japan.
For more information, contact: masafumi@hawaii.edu (808) 345-4321
