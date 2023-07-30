The Voice of Hiroshima (Movie & Memorial Event) - Event Details

The Voice of Hiroshima (Movie & Memorial Event) Saturday, August 5, 2023, 1:00pm – 3:00pm Location: UCB 100 UH Hilo Japanese Studies, Japanese Student Association, Pahoa Nikkeijin-Kai, Japanese Culture Center of Kona & Hawaii-Shima Fukushima Kenjin Doshi-Kai present:



The Voice of Hiroshima

Japanese Movie with subtitles & memorial event



The memories of Aus.6 are extremely painful for the survivors, but many regularly overcome their heart-rending grief to tell others of their A-bomb experience because they want to convey to the world their conviction that nuclear weapons must never, under any circumstances, be used again.



Also available will be the famous Anko (sweet bean) donated by the famous Shinise company in Japan. For more information, contact: masafumi@hawaii.edu (808) 345-4321

Tags:

