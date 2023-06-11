Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

Graduate Thesis/Dissertation Defense Deadline - Event Details

Graduate Thesis/Dissertation Defense Deadline

Location: See your Graduate Committee Chair

Graduate Thesis/Dissertation Defense due June 16, 2023.

For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.