Last day-Complete Withdrawal-50% Tuition - Event Details

Last day-Complete Withdrawal-50% Tuition Monday, July 10, 2023 Location: Online via STAR GPS Last day to receive 50% tuition refund for Complete Withdrawals. If you have not yet paid for your tuition, your account will be charged for 50% of the tuition and all fees. Any refund will be issued from the Cashier’s Office.

To drop all your UH Hilo classes, visit the Complete Withdrawal instructions. For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of July 9, 2023 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday