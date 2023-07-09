Last day-Complete Withdrawal-50% Tuition - Event Details
Last day-Complete Withdrawal-50% Tuition
Location: Online via STAR GPS
Last day to receive 50% tuition refund for Complete Withdrawals. If you have not yet paid for your tuition, your account will be charged for 50% of the tuition and all fees. Any refund will be issued from the Cashier’s Office.
To drop all your UH Hilo classes, visit the Complete Withdrawal instructions.
For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447
