Last day to Drop Classes without W - Event Details
Last day to Drop Classes without W
Location: Online via STAR GPS
Today is the last day to withdraw from courses without W grade. Courses need to be dropped online at STAR GPS. Any refund will be issued from the Cashier’s Office. To drop all your UH Hilo classes, visit the Complete Withdrawal instructions.
For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447
What's also happening?
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.