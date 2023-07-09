Last day to Drop Classes without W - Event Details

Last day to Drop Classes without W Monday, July 10, 2023 Location: Online via STAR GPS Today is the last day to withdraw from courses without W grade. Courses need to be dropped online at STAR GPS. Any refund will be issued from the Cashier’s Office. To drop all your UH Hilo classes, visit the Complete Withdrawal instructions. For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447

