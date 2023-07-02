Last day to Submit Auditor’s Form - Event Details

Last day to Submit Auditor’s Form Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Location: Office of the Registrar, SSC Room E-101 July 5, 2023 is the last day to submit an Auditor’s Form (PDF) to the Office of the Registrar. For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447

