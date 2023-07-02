Last Day for Credit/No Credit Option - Event Details

Last Day for Credit/No Credit Option Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Location: Office of the Registrar, SSC Room E-101 Today is the last day to turn in Credit/No Credit forms to the Office of the Registrar.

Form can be found at:

hilo.hawaii.edu/registrar/documents/registrar/CreditNoCredit_uhhroRegForm.pdf For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447

