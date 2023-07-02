Complete Withdrawal not owing tuition - Event Details
Complete Withdrawal not owing tuition
Location: Office of the Registrar, SSC Room E-101
Today is the last day to completely withdraw from classes without owing tuition. Student fees are still owed. If you register and decide not to attend, you must officially withdraw by this date. Failure to withdraw will result in a financial obligation to the UH System and may result in an "F" for the class(es) not attended. *NOTE: Student activity fees are not refunded unless the student is completely withdrawn from all campuses of the University of Hawai’i system on or before the last day of late registration (add period) as established at each institution.
To drop all your UH Hilo classes, visit the Complete Withdrawal instructions hilo.hawaii.edu/registrar/makechanges.php
For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447
