First day of Instruction for Summer Session II - Event Details
First day of Instruction for Summer Session II
This is the first day of instruction for Summer Session II. A $30.00 late registration fee will apply to people who have not registered for any class within the UH System before today.
For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447
What's also happening?
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.