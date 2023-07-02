Final Grades Due 12 noon - Event Details

Final Grades Due 12 noon Monday, July 3, 2023, 12:00pm Location: Online via MyUH Final grades are due by professors today via MyUH by 12 noon. For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of July 2, 2023 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday