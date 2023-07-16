CAPAL Washington Leadership Program Series - Announcement Details

CAPAL Washington Leadership Program Series The Conference on Asian and Pacific American Leadership (CAPAL) invites you to join a series of weekly panels online on Wednesdays from June 7th through July 19th at 12:00-2:00 pm HST. This year’s theme is “The Future of AANHPIs in Public Service.” Through conversations with community advocates and public service leaders, attendees can learn about various ways to become involved in the public sector and be inspired to make change and uplift the voices of AANHPI (Asian American and Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander) communities. Register for these free events at bit.ly/CAPALWLP2023.





June 7: AANHPI Diaspora & Identity: Careers in Public Service



June 14: AANHPI Food Sovereignty & Culture: Politics of Food



June 21: AANHPIs in National Security & International Affairs



June 28: Pacific Islander Indigeneity & the Environment



July 12: AANHPI Media Representation & Public Service



July 19: The Future of AANPHIs in Public Service: What's Next? For more information, contact: hanna.park@capal.org (770) 362-4272



Announcements

