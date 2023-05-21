Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
safeTALK Suicide Prevention Training - Event Details

safeTALK Suicide Prevention Training

Location: UCB 100

This training will prepare you to recognize and support a person with thoughts of suicide. You will become a SafeTALK-trained suicide alert helper with skills to move beyond the common tendency to dismiss or avoid suicide. You will learn how to recognize a person with thoughts of suicide and how to properly connect the person to first aid and intervention caregivers.

Co-sponsored by UH Hilo Student Health & Wellness Programs, Hawaiʻi Island Prevent Suicide Task force, DOH Emergency Medical Services & Injury Prevention System Branch.

For questions or Disability Accommodations, please contact Ui at shwp@hawaii.edu or (808) 932-7460.

For more information, contact: hduley@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7963

Special Restrictions: Please note that those who have experienced a recent loss especially to suicide may find attending this training very difficult and are cautioned against participating.

For more information, contact: hduley@hawaii.edu (808) 315-6613

