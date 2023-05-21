safeTALK Suicide Prevention Training - Event Details
safeTALK Suicide Prevention Training
Location: UCB 100
This training will prepare you to recognize and support a person with thoughts of suicide. You will become a SafeTALK-trained suicide alert helper with skills to move beyond the common tendency to dismiss or avoid suicide. You will learn how to recognize a person with thoughts of suicide and how to properly connect the person to first aid and intervention caregivers.
Co-sponsored by UH Hilo Student Health & Wellness Programs, Hawaiʻi Island Prevent Suicide Task force, DOH Emergency Medical Services & Injury Prevention System Branch.
Please note that those who have experienced a recent loss to suicide may find attending this training very difficult and are cautioned against participating.
For questions or Disability Accommodations, please contact Ui at shwp@hawaii.edu or (808) 932-7460.
For more information, contact: hduley@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7963
Special Restrictions: Please note that those who have experienced a recent loss especially to suicide may find attending this training very difficult and are cautioned against participating.
For more information, contact: hduley@hawaii.edu (808) 315-6613
Tags: safeTALK Suicide Prevention Training Suicide Prevention
What's also happening?
Announcements
- CAPAL Public Service Scholarship and Internship Program
- The Conference on Asian and Pacific American Leadership (CAPAL) is accepting applications for the 2023 Public Service Internship and Scholarship Program. ...
- Join the 2023-2024 UHHSA Senate!
- Aloha UH Hilo Students, The UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is recruiting for the 2023-2024 academic year! UHHSA is chartered by the Board of Regents and the Chancellor of the University, with the purpose to: 1. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.