UHHSA 2023-2024 Elections - Event Details

This event is being held online. Must be a UH Hilo Student.

UHHSA 2023-2024 Elections Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Aloha UH Hilo students,



The University of Hawaii at Hilo Student Association is holding its elections for the 2023-2024 term. Voting is open online from May 8-11 until at 11:59 pm. You must be a current UH Hilo student to vote. To vote for your student leaders, visit the Elections website here: hilo.hawaii.edu/elections/view.php?election=24



If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our advisor, Matthew Kalahiki mmkk@hawaii.edu. Mahalo! For more information, contact: mmkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365 Tags:

Announcements

