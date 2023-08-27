Join the 2023-2024 UHHSA Senate! - Announcement Details

Join the 2023-2024 UHHSA Senate!

Aloha UH Hilo Students,



The UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is recruiting for the 2023-2024 academic year! UHHSA is chartered by the Board of Regents and the Chancellor of the University, with the purpose to:



1. Serve as a smooth, accountable, representative, and stable voice for all students.

2. Improve education quality. Visit UHHSA's senate page for more information.

3. Provide a vehicle for student involvement, as well as ascertain students' needs and/or wants.

4. Enrich student life through the development and implementation of co-curricular programs and events. Visit UHHSA's committees' page for more information.



There are fifteen (15) positions open on the Senate and those who are elected/appointed receive a stipend for their time in these volunteer positions. We hold virtual training and meetings throughout the Summer to get new members ready for the start of Fall semester.



If you're interested in joining the team, advocating for your peers, or enhancing student life at UH Hilo, submit your application online today: hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/apply/cso/



If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our advisor, Matthew Kalahiki mmkk@hawaii.edu.



Mahalo!

The 2022-2023 UHHSA Senate

For more information, contact: mmkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365

