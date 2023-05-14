Community and Policing - Event Details

Community and Policing Saturday, May 20, 2023, 10:00am – 12:00pm Location: 141 Kalakaua Street. Hilo, HI 96720 East Hawaiʻi Cultural Center is hosting a special presentation by University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo criminology students, who will share the results of a research study into current and past community perspectives on policing in East Hawaiʻi.



Afterward, a panel of local scholars and experts will discuss issues surrounding policing on the Big Island. This event is free and all in the community are welcome. For more information, contact: emeiser@hawaii.edu (808) 961-5711

