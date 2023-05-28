Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
Summer 2023 Change of Major Deadline - Event Details

Summer 2023 Change of Major Deadline

Location: Online via STAR GPS

Last Day to Submit a Change of Major Request to the Office of the Registrar (To request to change your major, visit the Change of Major page.)

Change of Major online at:
hilo.hawaii.edu/registrar/change-of-major.php

For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447

Tags: Registrar Change of Major Students

