Summer 2023 Change of Major Deadline - Event Details

Summer 2023 Change of Major Deadline Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Location: Online via STAR GPS Last Day to Submit a Change of Major Request to the Office of the Registrar (To request to change your major, visit the Change of Major page.)



Change of Major online at:

hilo.hawaii.edu/registrar/change-of-major.php For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447 Tags:

What's also happening?

Announcements

