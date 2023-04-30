Spring Fling 2023 - Event Details
Spring Fling 2023
Location: Performing Arts Center
Spring has sprung, and it's time to fling your cares to the wind. UH Hilo celebrates the end of the academic year with "Spring Fling," a showcase of music and dance to set your toes a tappin'!
Special Restrictions: All seat s $5
Order online at https://artscenter.uhh.hawaii.edu or on the phone 808-932-7490 Tuesday-Thursday 9-11am
For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edi (808) 932-7490
Tags: performing arts dance music
