Lā Honua Lā Mālama ʻĀina ~ Stewardship Day - Event Details

Lā Honua Lā Mālama ʻĀina ~ Stewardship Day Sunday, April 23, 2023, 9:00am – 1:00pm In partnership with Hui Hoʻoleimaluō



April 23, Sunday, Kūlua Moon

9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Kaumaui (across Waiʻōlena Beach Park in Hilo)



Participants are asked to stay for the duration, and participate in two of these three 45-minute long workshops:



- Mālama Loko Iʻa: Fishpond focus

- Mālama Hāloa: Taro focus

- Kau Hale: Traditional thatched house focus



Followed by a potluck lunch to celebrate the foods of our ʻāina.

Limited to the first 50 registered participants. For more information, contact: dkapp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-2635

