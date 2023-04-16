Lā Honua / Lā Māla Gardens Day & ʻAi pono - Event Details

Lā Honua / Lā Māla Gardens Day & ʻAi pono Friday, April 21, 2023 Join us as we celebrate Lā Māla Gardens Day across Hawaiʻi Island campuses:



@ Hawaiʻi CC Pālamanui, Kona





8:00 AM- 12:00 PM (Potluck lunch 11:00 AM)

Mālama the campus Culinary Garden or the Pālamanui Dryland Forest Preserve

Arrive by 8:00 AM

Limited food and māmaki tea provided by the Culinary Program.

If can, please bring a potluck dish!

(Please refer to the follow-up email for more detailed information)





@ Hawaiʻi CC Manono, Hilo



10:30 AM - 1:30 PM

ʻAi Pono at Māla Ke Kōlea: Garden & celebrate healthy, balanced, indigenous food systems with hands-on activities.

Come anytime!

Please wear gardening clothing and closed toe footwear.

Be ready to taste some ʻono Native Hawaiian food crops!





@ UH Hilo



3:00-4:00 PM

Mālama the Māla ~ Garden at Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center

Come at 3:00 PM

Please wear gardening clothing and closed toe footwear

Limited to the first 30 registered participants -(Registration full as of 4/18) Special Restrictions: Fill out online registration form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe19zUONx4ZZX85l9JeRMcpTv7ESTXdefqVS2qbEWFvZutSTA/viewform For more information, contact: dkapp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-2635

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of April 16, 2023 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

Uluākea Campus Activites Ke aloha nō iā kākou e ko nā limahana o ke kulanui o Hawaiʻi ma Hilo! Aloha to all faculty, staff, and administrators of our UH Hilo campus! It is with hopes this e-mail finds everyone doing well after the first two weeks of the ... Hohonu is looking for New Members! We are Hohonu, the academic journal. We publish student work, by students, for students. Our annual publication features academic papers that cover a wide-variety of topics and subjects by UH Hilo students. ... Kanilehua is looking for New Members! We are Kanilehua, the art and literary magazine. Our annual publication features literary pieces and art works, both digital and physical, made by UH Hilo students. We publish our magazine at the end of each school year. ... The Board of Student Publications is looking for New Members Have you ever heard of the Board of Student Publications (BOSP)? We would like to introduce ourselves as your 2022-2023 UH Hilo Board of Student Publications (BOSP). BOSP over sees three publications: Ke Kalahea, Kanilehua, and Hohonu. ... CAPAL Public Service Scholarship and Internship Program The Conference on Asian and Pacific American Leadership (CAPAL) is accepting applications for the 2023 Public Service Internship and Scholarship Program. ...