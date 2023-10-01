Smoke'n Fire Prevention Run - Event Details
Smoke'n Fire Prevention Run
Location: Athletics fields
Community fun and fundraising run, sponsored by the Hawaiʻi Fire Department, in partnership with UH Hilo. Includes a 5K run or 2 mile walk, plus a keiki fun run.
Special Restrictions: Registration is required for all participants and will be available prior to and on the day of the event
For more information, contact: kaleihii@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7650
Announcements
- Study Abroad Fall 2024 application due October 1st
- Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2024 departure. Apply today: ...
- Apply to UHHSA!
- Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ...
