Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

Smoke'n Fire Prevention Run - Event Details

Smoke'n Fire Prevention Run

Location: Athletics fields

Community fun and fundraising run, sponsored by the Hawaiʻi Fire Department, in partnership with UH Hilo. Includes a 5K run or 2 mile walk, plus a keiki fun run.

Special Restrictions: Registration is required for all participants and will be available prior to and on the day of the event

For more information, contact: kaleihii@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7650

Smoke'n Fire Prevention Run image

Tags: Marathon Run Fire Walk Community

