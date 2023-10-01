Smoke'n Fire Prevention Run - Event Details

Smoke'n Fire Prevention Run

Sunday, October 1, 2023, 7:00am – 10:30am

Location: Athletics fields

Community fun and fundraising run, sponsored by the Hawaiʻi Fire Department, in partnership with UH Hilo. Includes a 5K run or 2 mile walk, plus a keiki fun run.

Special Restrictions: Registration is required for all participants and will be available prior to and on the day of the event

For more information, contact: kaleihii@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7650

