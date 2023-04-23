Natural Resource Management Seminar Series: Connectivity - Event Details

This event is being held online. Passcode: TCBES

Natural Resource Management Seminar Series: Connectivity

Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 3:00pm – 4:00pm

Location: Wentworth 1

University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Natural Resource Management Seminar Series in partnership with Lā Honua presents, "Connectivity lost and found: understanding and restoring marine to terrestrial connectivity in atoll ecosystems" with Hillary Young, Professor, Department of Ecology, Evolution and Marine Biology, University of California Santa Barbara. The seminar will be held in Wentworth 1 and online over zoom. All are welcome!



Abstract: Atoll ecosystems are highly dependent on nutrients from the sea, but this connectivity is often lost due to human activity. Additionally, atolls, because of their structure of replicated islets that typically vary in size, productivity, and disturbance history, can provide a real-world model system to understand the importance of connectivity and potential for restoring connectivity across a range contexts. Here we explore the importance of connectivity within and across atolls in the Pacific, focusing particularly on the relative importance of connectivity across abiotic and human contexts on driving trophic structure. We then explore the potential for various restoration activities - rat eradication, vegetation restoration - to restore trophic structure and ecosystem functioning in these systems.

For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

