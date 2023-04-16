Natural Resource Management Seminar Series: Mea Kanu Hawai'i - Event Details

Natural Resource Management Seminar Series: Mea Kanu Hawai'i Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 3:00pm – 4:00pm Location: University Classroom Building 100 University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Natural Resource Management Seminar Series in partnership with Lā Honua presents, "Mea Kanu Hawai'i: An Intro into The Universe of a Mahiʻai" with Kaʻiana Runnels, Mahiʻai Educational Specialist , The Kohala Center. The seminar will be held in University Classroom Building Room 100 and online over zoom. All are welcome!



Abstract:



"Mai hoʻomāuna i ka ʻai o huli mai auaneʻi o Hāloa e nānā"



(Do not be wasteful of food lest Hāloa turn around and stare)



A deeper dive into this ʻōlelo noʻeau (wise idiom/saying) as we collectively examine how to increase Hawaiʻi's food security guided by ʻike kūpuna/ʻike kuʻuna (ancestral/hereditary knowledge). For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

