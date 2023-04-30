Last day to completely withdraw with a "W" - Event Details
Last day to completely withdraw with a "W"
Last day to completely withdraw (from all UH Hilo classes) with a "W"
For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Hohonu is looking for New Members!
- We are Hohonu, the academic journal. We publish student work, by students, for students. Our annual publication features academic papers that cover a wide-variety of topics and subjects by UH Hilo students. ...
- Kanilehua is looking for New Members!
- We are Kanilehua, the art and literary magazine. Our annual publication features literary pieces and art works, both digital and physical, made by UH Hilo students. We publish our magazine at the end of each school year. ...
- The Board of Student Publications is looking for New Members
- Have you ever heard of the Board of Student Publications (BOSP)? We would like to introduce ourselves as your 2022-2023 UH Hilo Board of Student Publications (BOSP). BOSP over sees three publications: Ke Kalahea, Kanilehua, and Hohonu. ...
- CAPAL Public Service Scholarship and Internship Program
- The Conference on Asian and Pacific American Leadership (CAPAL) is accepting applications for the 2023 Public Service Internship and Scholarship Program. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.