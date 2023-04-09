Natural Resource Management Seminar Series: Eel Trap Project - Event Details
This event is being held online. Passcode: TCBES
Natural Resource Management Seminar Series: Eel Trap Project
Location: Wentworth 1
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo's Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Natural Resource Management Seminar Series Presents “North Pacific Eel Trap Project: Hazards to marine mammals” with Dr. Carl J. Berg, Senior Scientist, Kauaʻi Chapter, Surfrider Foundation. The seminar will be both in-person in Wentworth 1, and streamed over Zoom. All are welcome!
Abstract: Located in the central north Pacific, the Hawaiian island chain receives abandoned, lost, and derelict fishing gear from all sides of the Pacific basin, carried in the North Pacific subtropical gyre and spun off by prevailing winds and currents to Hawaiʻi where it is sieved by the shores. Abandoned, lost, and derelict fishing gear, given its international sea-based origin, large geographical range, and difficulties in tracing the source of gear, remains a challenging problem for this region. One of the most abundant and easily identifiable items of marine debris on Hawaiian shores are the cone-shaped trap entrances used to capture Pacific hagfish eels (Eptatretus stoutii) and black hagfish eels (E. deani) off the Pacific coast of North America, and hagfish eels (E. burgeri) and conger eels (Conger myriaster) from East Asian waters of Korea, Japan, and China. This presentation will discuss the hazards of marine debris, specifically eel traps, to marine mammals and the collaborative efforts to reduce the potential harm caused by abandoned, lost, and derelict eel traps.
For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571
