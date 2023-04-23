safeTALK Suicide Prevention Training - Event Details

safeTALK Suicide Prevention Training Monday, April 24, 2023, 12:30pm – 4:30pm Location: UCB 100 safeTALK Suicide Prevention Training



Suicide alertness for everyone

When: Monday, April 24th, 2023

Where: UH Hilo UCB 100

Time: 12:30pm-4:30pm



For more information please email

YolisaDuley@hipreventsuicide@gmail.com

Suicide & Crisis 988 LIFELINE



Why: This training will prepare you to recognize and support a person with thoughts of suicide. You will become a SafeTALK-trained suicide alert helper with skills to move beyond the common tendency to dismiss or avoid suicide. You will learn how to recognize a person with thoughts of suicide and how to properly connect the person to first aid and intervention caregivers.



Co-sponsored by UH Hilo Student Health & Wellness Programs, Hawaiʻi Island Prevent Suicide Task force, DOH Emergency Medical Services & Injury Prevention System Branch.



Please note that those who have experienced a recent loss to suicide may find attending this training very difficult and are cautioned against participating.



For questions or Disability Accommodations, please contact Ui at shwp@hawaii.edu or (808) 932-7460. For more information, contact: hduley@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7963

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of April 23, 2023 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

Uluākea Campus Activites Ke aloha nō iā kākou e ko nā limahana o ke kulanui o Hawaiʻi ma Hilo! Aloha to all faculty, staff, and administrators of our UH Hilo campus! It is with hopes this e-mail finds everyone doing well after the first two weeks of the ... Hohonu is looking for New Members! We are Hohonu, the academic journal. We publish student work, by students, for students. Our annual publication features academic papers that cover a wide-variety of topics and subjects by UH Hilo students. ... Kanilehua is looking for New Members! We are Kanilehua, the art and literary magazine. Our annual publication features literary pieces and art works, both digital and physical, made by UH Hilo students. We publish our magazine at the end of each school year. ... The Board of Student Publications is looking for New Members Have you ever heard of the Board of Student Publications (BOSP)? We would like to introduce ourselves as your 2022-2023 UH Hilo Board of Student Publications (BOSP). BOSP over sees three publications: Ke Kalahea, Kanilehua, and Hohonu. ... CAPAL Public Service Scholarship and Internship Program The Conference on Asian and Pacific American Leadership (CAPAL) is accepting applications for the 2023 Public Service Internship and Scholarship Program. ...