Lei Making Workshop - Event Details
Lei Making Workshop
Location: Campus Center Plaza
Do you want to learn how to make lei? Do you want to get a meal voucher for Sodexo?
Join the Student Health and Wellness Program in collaboration with Hui Mālama Makanalua in a lei-making event! This event will be on Thursday, April 20th from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Campus Center Plaza. We will be creating lei lāʻi to honor the Kalaupapa community that was impacted by Hansen's Disease (leprosy). Please bring a blanket/towel/pareo to sit on while making lei and enjoying the music, snacks, and company!
Hope to see you there :)
Special Restrictions: Must be a current UH Hilo student with a validated student ID for the 2022-2023 school year.
For more information, contact: pasco8@hawaii.edu (808) 785-3253
Tags: Campus Center SHWP Clubs
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Uluākea Campus Activites
- Ke aloha nō iā kākou e ko nā limahana o ke kulanui o Hawaiʻi ma Hilo! Aloha to all faculty, staff, and administrators of our UH Hilo campus! It is with hopes this e-mail finds everyone doing well after the first two weeks of the ...
- Hohonu is looking for New Members!
- We are Hohonu, the academic journal. We publish student work, by students, for students. Our annual publication features academic papers that cover a wide-variety of topics and subjects by UH Hilo students. ...
- Kanilehua is looking for New Members!
- We are Kanilehua, the art and literary magazine. Our annual publication features literary pieces and art works, both digital and physical, made by UH Hilo students. We publish our magazine at the end of each school year. ...
- The Board of Student Publications is looking for New Members
- Have you ever heard of the Board of Student Publications (BOSP)? We would like to introduce ourselves as your 2022-2023 UH Hilo Board of Student Publications (BOSP). BOSP over sees three publications: Ke Kalahea, Kanilehua, and Hohonu. ...
- CAPAL Public Service Scholarship and Internship Program
- The Conference on Asian and Pacific American Leadership (CAPAL) is accepting applications for the 2023 Public Service Internship and Scholarship Program. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.