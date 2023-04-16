Lei Making Workshop - Event Details

Lei Making Workshop

Thursday, April 20, 2023, 3:00pm – 5:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Do you want to learn how to make lei? Do you want to get a meal voucher for Sodexo?



Join the Student Health and Wellness Program in collaboration with Hui Mālama Makanalua in a lei-making event! This event will be on Thursday, April 20th from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Campus Center Plaza. We will be creating lei lāʻi to honor the Kalaupapa community that was impacted by Hansen's Disease (leprosy). Please bring a blanket/towel/pareo to sit on while making lei and enjoying the music, snacks, and company!



Hope to see you there :)

Special Restrictions: Must be a current UH Hilo student with a validated student ID for the 2022-2023 school year.

For more information, contact: pasco8@hawaii.edu (808) 785-3253

