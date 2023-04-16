Ka Lama Kū Awards 2023 - Event Details
Ka Lama Kū Awards 2023
Location: Campus Center 301
Aloha Vulcans!
Join the Ka Lama Kū Student Leadership Awards Ceremony as an opportunity to recognize the formal and informal leadership demonstrated by our students during the academic year. Faculty, Staff, and Students have the opportunity to nominate students, and a panel of student leaders from across campus are charged with selection based on a pre-set rubric.
This year's theme is, "Rising to the occasion and taking action" which comes from the chant "Kani Ka Moa Kuakahi: Welo kīhei i ke Aʻeloa" which translates to "the kīhei streams in the Aʻeloa wind." This also relates to one running swiftly through the wind.
This event is open to all UH Hilo students. Sign-ups will be done on a first-come, first-served basis.
Sign up for the award ceremony here: go.hawaii.edu/XJZ
There will be light pūpū's and refreshments for in-person attendees.
The first 20 students to sign-up will receive a Ka Lama Kū promotional pack.
For more information, please contact Lai Sha Bugado sdelo@hawaii.edu.
For more information, contact: sdelo@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365
Tags: Campus Center
