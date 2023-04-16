SAC's Smoothie Social - Event Details
SAC's Smoothie Social
Location: Campus Center Plaza
Aloha Vulcans! Please join us for some Jamba Juice smoothies and a chance to take a look at what the Student Activities Council is offering for this year as well as plans for the next! You will be able to grab smoothies for a quick cool down between classes! Hope to see you there, mahalo!
If you're a UH Hilo student looking to develop your event planning skills, apply online today: hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/apply/cso/
Special Restrictions: Must present current UH Hilo Student ID with SP23UHH-CB or SP23UHHSAC validation.
For more information, contact: sactr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374
Tags: SAC smoothies events Campus Center
