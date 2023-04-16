Get Cha-TEA With SAC! - Event Details

Get Cha-TEA With SAC!

Monday, April 17, 2023, 3:30pm – 5:30pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Interested in event planning? Taking pictures? Any of our open positions? Or maybe you're just interested to know a little more about our council! Come down to Campus Center Plaza to grab yourself some Teapresso boba and information on our council with an opportunity to learn more!



If you're a UH Hilo student looking to develop your event planning skills, apply online today: hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/apply/cso/

Special Restrictions: Must present current UH Hilo Student ID with SP23UHH-CB or SP23UHHSAC validation.

For more information, contact: sacch@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

