Stressed Backwards = Desserts - Event Details

Stressed Backwards = Desserts

Thursday, April 20, 2023, 11:30am – 1:30pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

THE STUDENT ACTIVITIES COUNCIL (SAC) IS RECRUITING! COME JOIN SAC, GET YOUR DESSERTS YOU SO DESERVE!



Get involved and be a part of the Council by applying as an event planner, or other vacant positions for the 2023-2024 academic year. Talk story with current SAC members and find out what suits your interest. There will be various cookies and brownies from 808sweetshack for you to enjoy.



If you're a UH Hilo student looking to develop your event planning skills, apply online today: hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/apply/cso/

Special Restrictions: Must present current UH Hilo Student ID with SP23UHH-CB or SP23UHHSAC validation.

For more information, contact: sacpub@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

