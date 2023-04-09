Merrie Monarch Festival Viewing - Event Details

Merrie Monarch Festival Viewing Friday, April 14, 2023, 6:00pm – 9:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza UH Hilo invites you to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the Merrie Monarch Festival! We will be watching the Merrie Monarch Festival-Hula Kahiko televised broadcast at the Campus Center Plaza on Friday, April 14th starting at 6:00pm!



While watching, students are encouraged to help make lei laʻī for the Kalaupapa annual memorial with Professor Kerri Inglis, the History Department and History Club.



Join your UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) in making leis for you or for an upcoming graduate for Spring commencement, while supplies last!



We hope to see you there! For more information, contact: mmkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of April 9, 2023 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements