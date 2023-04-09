Merrie Monarch Festival Viewing - Event Details

Merrie Monarch Festival Viewing Thursday, April 13, 2023, 6:00pm – 9:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza UH Hilo invites you to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the Merrie Monarch Festival! We will be watching the Merrie Monarch Festival-Miss Aloha Hula televised broadcast at the Campus Center Plaza on Thursday, April 13th starting at 6:00pm!



While watching, students are encouraged to help make lei laʻī for the Kalaupapa annual memorial with Professor Kerri Inglis, the History Department and History Club.



Join the Student Activities Council (SAC) and try using Kapa Stamps to print on t-shirts and other apparel, while supplies last! Participants will learn about the different meanings of each stamp and the art of Kapa stamping.



We hope to see you there! For more information, contact: mmkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of April 9, 2023 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements