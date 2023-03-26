Movie Night - Nacho Libre - Event Details

Movie Night - Nacho Libre Friday, March 31, 2023, 7:15pm – 9:15pm Location: UCB 111 Ending the month with a bang!



Join Kā'eo Campus Ministry this Friday for Movie Night.

We'll be watching Nacho Libre starring Jack Black - an oldy but a goldy!



Snacks and drinks will be provided. Special Restrictions: Free For more information, contact: alirah@hawaii.edu (808) 743-6674

