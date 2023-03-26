Ka Lama Ku Series-Mālama with Dr. Kimo Alameda - Event Details

Ka Lama Ku Series-Mālama with Dr. Kimo Alameda

Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 12:30pm – 1:30pm

Location: Campus Center 301

The Campus Center Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Development Program introduces the Student Leadership Series, where we will be highlighting one Ka Lama Ku value designed to help students explore their own personal leadership. Spring 2023 Ka Lama Ku Series Theme is, "Rising to the occasion and taking action". This theme comes from the chant "Kani Ka Moa Kuakahi: Welo kīhei i ke Aʻeloa" which translates to "the kīhei streams in the Aʻeloa wind." This also relates to one running swiftly through the wind.



This final series will highlight the value of Mālama (taking care of others and the community), presented by Dr. Kimo Alameda who has an engaging talk story session in store for our students that will speak to our passions and our purpose in life and our community. He will end our speaker series this semester by connecting all the values which ties-in to Mālama.



Dr. Alameda is a graduate of St. Joseph High School and earned his PhD from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He has over 20 years of executive experience in state and county government and has consulted with health centers and hospitals statewide to improve their cultural competency and patient experience. Dr. Alameda is currently the Vice President of Business Development with Hawaii Island Community Health Center serving over 40,000 patients. Dr. Alameda is also a licensed psychologist, a popular statewide speaker, and has his own youth athletic program. He and his wife Star are the proud parents of seven children.



For more information, contact: sdelo@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365

Special Restrictions: Special Restrictions: Special Restrictions: Sign up at https://go.hawaii.edu/kDD to attend. Seating is limited to 15 spots. You must be a current UH Hilo Student to attend. The deadline to sign up is 03/26/23.

