Beyond Paradise - Event Details

Beyond Paradise

Thursday, April 6, 2023, 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Location: Campus Center Room 301

Do you want to learn more about Hawaii by watching a movie?



Join the Student Health and Wellness Program in collaboration with the Student Activities Council in a movie night event! This event will be on Thursday, April 6th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Campus Center Room 301. Please bring your validated student ID and a blanket!



Hope to see you there :)



This event is sponsored by the Student Activities Council.

Special Restrictions: Must be a current UH Hilo student with a validated student ID for the 2022-2023 school year.

For more information, contact: pasco8@hawaii.edu (808) 785-3253

Tags: