Wailau Live: Ripples - Event Details

Wailau Live: Ripples Friday, March 31, 2023, 4:00pm – 5:00pm Location: Mookini Library Spring 2023 theme: Ripples





Small actions can have great effect. Hear from UH Hilo storytellers in the latest Wailau event, with the theme of 'Ripples'.





Wailau is a series of themed storytelling events that build connections between members of our campus and wider community that go deeper than the roles we hold and honor our complex, fragile, fascinating and brave selves. Each event will explore a different theme, and we seek to showcase five storytellers - a UH faculty member, UH staff member, UH student, UH alum, and a community member. For more information, contact: jmattos@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7491

