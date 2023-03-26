ʻNatural Resource Management Seminar Series: Endangered birds - Event Details
This event is being held online. Passcode: TCBES
ʻNatural Resource Management Seminar Series: Endangered birds
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Natural Resource Management Seminar Series presents, "Conservation breeding and preparing endangered Hawaiian birds to thrive in the wild" with Dr. Lisa Barrett, Post Doctoral Associate in Recovery Ecology, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. The seminar will be held over zoom. All are welcome!
Abstract: The ‘alala is a monogamous crow, native to Hawaiʻi, that is currently extinct in the wild. Today, ‘alala exist only in human care where the species is undergoing intensive conservation breeding. A major goal of the Hawai‘i Endangered Bird Conservation Program is to maximize reproductive success before the species is returned to the wild. This talk will address several ongoing studies targeting environmental factors, parental care behavior, and diet to improve breeding. One ongoing study addresses a critical need to evaluate whether pair duration is an accurate measure of reproductive success of animals in human care, so we analyzed breeding program data from 2018-2021 to test for pair duration effects on reproduction (nest building, egg laying, hatchability, and fledging). Preliminary results suggest that pair duration may not impact ‘alala reproduction in human care. We will discuss how results from this work, and other studies with ʻalala, inform our understanding of conserving this species within an adaptive management framework.
For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571
Tags: TCBES TCBESSeminars Online Only Conservation Breeding Endangered Birds Manu
What's also happening?
Announcements
- 2022-2023 RISO Registration - Now Open!
- The 2022-2023 academic year UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) registration period is now open. The final day to register is March 24, 2023, at 4:30 pm. ...
- 2023-24 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Starting October 1st, students can complete their 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at Studentaid.gov/fafsa - To receive priority consideration at UH Hilo, complete the FAFSA by February 1, 2023. ...
- Uluākea Campus Activites
- Ke aloha nō iā kākou e ko nā limahana o ke kulanui o Hawaiʻi ma Hilo! Aloha to all faculty, staff, and administrators of our UH Hilo campus! It is with hopes this e-mail finds everyone doing well after the first two weeks of the ...
- Hohonu is looking for New Members!
- We are Hohonu, the academic journal. We publish student work, by students, for students. Our annual publication features academic papers that cover a wide-variety of topics and subjects by UH Hilo students. ...
- Kanilehua is looking for New Members!
- We are Kanilehua, the art and literary magazine. Our annual publication features literary pieces and art works, both digital and physical, made by UH Hilo students. We publish our magazine at the end of each school year. ...
- The Board of Student Publications is looking for New Members
- Have you ever heard of the Board of Student Publications (BOSP)? We would like to introduce ourselves as your 2022-2023 UH Hilo Board of Student Publications (BOSP). BOSP over sees three publications: Ke Kalahea, Kanilehua, and Hohonu. ...
- CAPAL Public Service Scholarship and Internship Program
- The Conference on Asian and Pacific American Leadership (CAPAL) is accepting applications for the 2023 Public Service Internship and Scholarship Program. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.